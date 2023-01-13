Read full article on original website
With so many new Assassin’s Creed games on the horizon, it’d be understandable if you were worried about how much of your free time was going to be taken up playing them. Thankfully though, it sounds like the next title will be a bit gentler when it comes to its runtime.
It's a trite one but it is true. "I want" doesn't get. How about "we want"?. A small selection of Assassin's Creed fans are debating Ubisoft's decision to set the next game in Baghdad in the Islamic Golden Age. Mirage is ticking a lot of boxes for players - starting as a street orphan and learning the lessons of the Creed, sticking to stealth over action, and sharing freerunning similarities with Unity. It's even ditched the much-maligned modern-day scenes that are interspersed between the stuff that you actually bought the game for. I did like the non-descript vending machine "food" and "coffee" you could find in the Abstergo offices in Black Flag, though.
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
