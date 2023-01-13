Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
theaviationgeekclub.com
North Vietnamese MiG-21 Fishbed pilot tells the story of when he shot down a USAF B-52 Stratofortress during Operation Linebacker II
According to Vietnamese records, on the night of Dec. 27, 1972 North Vietnamese Air Force pilot Pham Tuan used MiG-21MF No.5121 to shoot down a USAF B-52D Stratofortress bomber over Moc Chau. The MiG-21 is one of the world’s most famous jet fighters. This Soviet-made aircraft first flew in 1955,...
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
How Lockheed Doubled The Range Of Its Joint Air-To-Ground Missile
LOCKHEED MARTINThe new JAGM-MR can not only hit targets at much greater standoff range, but it also adds an additional infrared guidance option.
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
Back in the days of The Civil War, Richard Jordan Gatling invented a multi-barreled, rotating gun operated by a hand crank that could fire up to 200 rounds a minute. Soon after WW2, realizing that singled barreled automatic weapons had essentially reached their design limits, the U.S. Army Ordnance Research and Development Service hit on the idea of re-introducing Richard J. Gatling’s multi-barreled rotary weapon.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of Operation Secret Squirrel, the top-secret ultra-long range B-52 Stratofortress mission that opened strikes of Operation Desert Storm
Secret Squirrel remained classified until Jan. 16, 1992, when the aircrew members and maintainers who made the mission possible were presented with air, achievement and commendation medals for their efforts. On the morning of Aug. 2, 1990, Iraq invaded nearby Kuwait. In less than four hours, Iraqi forces occupied Kuwait...
defensenews.com
Raytheon preparing for more radar milestones after first at-sea test
ARLINGTON, Va. — Raytheon Technologies hopes to follow the successful at-sea testing of one version of its SPY-6 radar last month with wins on other variants later this year. The SPY-6 was operated at sea for the first time ever in December, when future destroyer Jack H. Lucas departed...
The Most Violent Civil War Battles
The U.S. has fought wars ever since its founding – since before its founding, really, since it took a war for us to win our independence from Britain and establish the nation in the first place. But of all those conflicts, the Civil War took the highest toll. From 1861 to 1865, the brutal internecine […]
navalnews.com
Austal Diversifies Revenue Base, Announces New Contracts
These future growth opportunities include emerging autonomous vessel market and non-prime module projects, which leverage Austal’s core shipbuilding, support, and advanced technologies expertise. Austal has entered into agreements for a number of strategic developments, with a potential combined value of approximately US$75 million (approximately A$108 million), with some early stage contracts providing a pathway for potential, future awards.
Patriot Missiles Paired With Naval Vertical Launchers Pitched By Lockheed
Lockheed MartinFiring PAC-3 MSE missiles from the Mk 41 Vertical Launch system opens up new opportunities at sea and on land.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. to form island-response regiment on Okinawa
To deal swiftly with contingencies around Japan’s remote islands, the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in Okinawa Prefecture will form a marine littoral regiment, according to sources connected to the Japanese and U.S. governments. The MLR is apparently aimed at enhancing deterrence and response capabilities against China. Washington has informed...
Navy Times
Navy testing alternative crewing model amid shortages, says SWO boss
The Navy is testing an alternative crewing model that could apply to the entire fleet to improve manning shortages, but the service needs to somehow bolster recruiting efforts to remedy deficits, according to the commander of Naval Surface Forces. There are about 9,000 operational sea-duty gaps, with the highest gaps...
navalnews.com
NASSCO Pitches ESB Drone Mothership Variant to US Navy
General Dynamics NASSCO has developed several major modifications for its line of Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB) to cater to emerging U.S. Navy and Marine Corps requirements. Thanks to the ESB’s commercial origins from the Alaska-class oil tanker, the potential of the class has been described as “unlimited” by NASSCO. This “unlimited potential” has resulted in modification concepts that could turn ESBs into drone motherships or even aviation support ships.
