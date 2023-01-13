News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) - The Fayetteville History Museum in partnership with Clark Park Nature Center is hosting a winter-themed scavenger hunt for visitors to tour the museum while learning how local animals in nature survive the winter months and participants can win prizes along the way. The Where Do They Go in the Ice and Snow scavenger hunt is a free, self-guided experience that is available every Saturday in January 2023.

“This winter-themed scavenger hunt is a fun blending of resources from the Fayetteville History Museum and Clark Park Nature Center that will allow families to visit our museum and explore the unique history of Fayetteville while enjoying fun facts about our local animals in the wild,” said Heidi Bleazey, Historical Properties Manager.

The Fayetteville History Museum is located at 325 Franklin St. in downtown Fayetteville. Galleries are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is part of the Historic and Natural Resources of Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation.

For more information, visit www.fcpr.us/history or call 910-433-1457. Stay up to date with programming and events by following the Fayetteville History Museum on Facebook at Fayetteville History Museum or on Instagram @Fayhistorymuseum.

###