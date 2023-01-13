ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

More of Krewe of Harambee 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday while continuing Mardi Gras celebrations. The Krewe of Harambee rolled through the downtown Shreveport, dazzling thousands who lined the streets under cloudy skies. The rain held off until the very end of the parade just after 2 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridging the Gaps sponsors festive MLK Day parade in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s seventh annual MLK Day parade kicked off on Monday morning, celebrating the beloved Martin Luther King and organized and sponsored by Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas with 40 parade entrants and food trucks. CEO of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas, Johnny Riley, was available...
TEXARKANA, AR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

MLK Jr. Day celebrations return to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community gathered Saturday morning to remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's memory. The 29th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast was the kick off to several events planned throughout the weekend. Organizers say this is the first time they've come together for...
TEXARKANA, AR

