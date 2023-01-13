Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
'SEAL Team' Renewed at Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus has renewed military drama SEAL Team for season seven. The show follows the lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions. David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes. Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
nexttv.com
Can ‘Newboot’ of ‘Night Court’ Pick Up Where Original Left Off?
Night Court debuts on NBC Tuesday, January 17. There are two episodes of the legal comedy that night. John Larroquette plays Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch portrays Judge Abby Stone. Night Court was on NBC from 1984 to 1992, with Harry Anderson playing Judge Harry T. Stone and Larroquette portraying...
nexttv.com
Sony Bringing 'Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson' to Syndication
New half-hour late-night strip Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will mark the return of both Sony Pictures Television and Craig Ferguson to first-run syndication. The show, which is entering the market now, is intended to debut this fall. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will see Ferguson and friends reviewing TV’s...
nexttv.com
Apple TV Plus Finally Releases More Details About 'Ted Lasso' Season Three
PASADENA, CALIF. — Apple TV Plus has finally given us (some) more details on season three of Ted Lasso. The awards show darling will return to the streaming service in Spring 2023, Apple TV Plus announced Wednesday during the Television Critics Association press tour. Yeah, that's a broad time frame but at least it's something.
nexttv.com
Tony McEwing, KTTV Los Angeles Anchor, Announces Retirement
Tony McEwing, anchor at KTTV Los Angeles, announced his retirement on Good Day LA January 18. He described the decision as “bittersweet.”. “I can’t begin to tell you how honored and blessed I feel to have the career I’ve had,” he said. McEwing has spent 43...
nexttv.com
Final Season of 'Snowpiercer' Won't Air on TNT
Post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer will not see season four on TNT. Producer Tomorrow Studios is searching for a new home for season four, which was planned to be the final one. Snowpiercer is based on a 2013 movie. The cast includes Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Set more than seven years...
nexttv.com
'Drew Barrymore' Renewed Through Next Season on CBS Stations
The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on the CBS-owned stations, Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said Tuesday. CBS stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. This season, Drew Barrymore went to a half-hour format, which stations...
nexttv.com
Bale's 'Pale' Fail -- Poe-Themed 'The Pale Blue Eye' Fizzes in Week 2 - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 9-15
As its acquisition of live streaming rights to the SAG Awards last week once again showed, Netflix clearly values the prestige that comes with the traditional showbiz awards cycle. But will Netflix, which broke through at the highest level when Roma won the Best Picture Oscar in 2019, stick with...
nexttv.com
MeTV Hosts Valentine's-Themed 'Love Me' Event
MeTV is hosting a love-themed event Valentine’s Day weekend called “Love Me.” Love-laden episodes of M*A*S*H, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, The Brady Bunch, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Love Boat, Gilligan’s Island, Mama’s Family, Leave It to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show are among those set to air Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Paleyfest 2023 to open with special screening, Q&A for 'The Mandalorian'
Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" will kick off Paleyfest 2023 on March 31 with a special episode screening followed by a Q&A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members. Other shows highlighted during the annual TV festival include 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
nexttv.com
'Great American Rescue Bowl' Set to Premiere Super Sunday
Great American Family said it will air its Great American Rescue Bowl on Super Sunday, February 12 before the Super Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. Hosted by Beth Stern and Larissa Wohl and created in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, the special continues a tradition started by Great American Family founder Bill Abbott when he ran the Hallmark Channel.
nexttv.com
Gunnar Keeps on Gutting: Final Finished Season of TNT Series 'Snowpiercer' Becomes the Latest Show Whacked by Cost-Cutting WBD
News comes two weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels declared that the company's content purge was over. TNT will not air the completed fourth season of its last original scripted series, Snowpiercer, which has become the latest show to be buried by Warner Bros. Discovery for the purpose of generating tax write-offs and royalty savings.
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: Holidays Over, ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps Back to the Top
Jeopardy! returned to the top of syndication in the week ended January 8, climbing 12% to a 5.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS Media Ventures’ top-rated game show had declined in the two previous preemption-heavy holiday weeks. Jeopardy! was followed by...
nexttv.com
AMC Networks Plans Upfront Event Following Cost-Cutting
In a changing advertising market, AMC Networks is planning a fairly traditional upfront presentation for media buyers that will show off new programming, fresh distribution strategies and advanced advertising opportunities. Between 200 and 250 attendees will be invited to the presentation on April 18 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which...
nexttv.com
Live Sports Starts on HBO Max as U.S., New Zealand Women Face Off in Soccer
The U.S. women’s national soccer team faces off against the New Zealand squad in Wellington January 18, with the match streaming on HBO Max. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery...
