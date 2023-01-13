Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
NYLON
Hawa Has Her D'Angelo Moment In Playful "Actually" Video
In 2020, we called Hawa a musician to watch after she released her debut EP, the ONE. The eight-track project was, and still is, an impressive feat for the New York-based 19-year-old (now 22), albeit one who’d already held a stint as the youngest-ever composer for the New York Philarmonic Orchestra (she nabbed that title at 15). Across its tracks which rattled and popped, she confidently rapped and sang about love and complicated relationships, making us wonder what she’d do next. That answer came in 2022 when she released her debut album Hadja Bangoura, a project that proved she’d leveled up once again. Her already eclectic sound grew even more adventurous and her musings about intimacy matured as she mixed R&B and drill into her soulful confessionals.
Comments / 0