Barbara Ann Poole Teel, 85, of Andalusia, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 16, 2023, from a short battle with pneumonia and congestive heart failure. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m., at Foreman Funeral Home with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Interment will follow at Able Cemetery in Gantt. Brother Larry Stewart will officiate the service.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO