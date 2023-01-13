I consider myself reasonably sentimental — I’m a mom, after all. And all moms know that familiar tug at your heartstrings when you come across old artwork made by little hands, or a teeny-tiny pair of PJs that haven’t fit your kid in years. It comes with the territory. The non-mom facet of my personality, however, has a huge dislike for clutter. I’m no Marie Kondo, but nothing soothes me like a well-organized space. And as sentimental as I can be sometimes, the part of me that hates clutter always wins out in the end, so I’m fairly ruthless when it...

3 DAYS AGO