hunker.com

How to Make Your Baby's Nursery a Perfect Sleep Zone

When a new baby is on the way, expectant parents can use their baby registry to fill in a lot of the blanks. And when you're making that list of everything you need for your baby's nursery, keep in mind that you'll be spending a lot of time there too. From form to function (nursery decor to changing tables), the things you choose for your baby's room matter. So, to help you make your baby's nursery a perfect sleep zone, we put together the following list of must-haves.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
The Independent

Parents describe horror of losing missing 5-year-old child Kyle Doan in California floods: ‘Hug your kids extra hard’

Authorities are still searching for Kyle Doan, a five-year-old who was swept from his mother’s arms on Monday amid rising flood waters in California near the two of Paso Robles.The boy went missing on Monday, when his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the kindergartener to Lillian Larsen Elementary School, where Ms Doan also works as a special education teacher.Her route took her through the intersection of San Marcos Road and Wellsona Road, near a creek swollen with flood waters, the Los Angeles Times reports. The family said the intersection wasn’t properly marked for nearby hazards, and fast-moving waters swept...
PASO ROBLES, CA
SheKnows

I'm Fine With Getting Rid of My Kids' Baby Stuff — But I Wasn't Prepared to Say Goodbye to Their Books

I consider myself reasonably sentimental — I’m a mom, after all. And all moms know that familiar tug at your heartstrings when you come across old artwork made by little hands, or a teeny-tiny pair of PJs that haven’t fit your kid in years. It comes with the territory. The non-mom facet of my personality, however, has a huge dislike for clutter. I’m no Marie Kondo, but nothing soothes me like a well-organized space. And as sentimental as I can be sometimes, the part of me that hates clutter always wins out in the end, so I’m fairly ruthless when it...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Real tips for potty training a toddler (from moms that have done it!)

Today I am sharing real tips for potty training a toddler from moms that have been there, done that! Real mom solutions to potty training will help you (the best advice comes from those that have already done it). You can help your child, too! Potty training is a reward in itself because your child will be SO excited (and so will you!)
icytales.com

Hacks for Cleaning Oven with Baking Soda: 7 Easy Steps

Keeping your oven clean after baking or doing any kind of cooking can be tasking. There are however some hacks to cleaning oven with baking soda to help keep your oven neat and shiny.

