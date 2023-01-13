Diane and Jeremy are at the Glam Club. He chuckles about the audacity of her plan to steal a piece of jewelry from Nikki’s apartment in Chicago. Jeremy wants to go with her so they can pull it off together. She claims she doesn’t need any variables added to her elaborate plan. If he’s willing to put it in jeopardy, she wonders what he’s really after. He asked her to do something to prove she was serious, so he needs to let her do it. Knowing how much this will make Nikki scream, makes it all worth it to her. It will also provide her with a way to pay tribute to him and guarantee her loyalty. Jeremy gives in and asks her to his room for a nightcap. Diane claims she’s on a strict timetable but will let him know the second she gets back.

7 HOURS AGO