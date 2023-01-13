Read full article on original website
General Hospital Alum Johnny Wactor Shares Big News… That’ll Reduce You to Tears
Have your tissues ready because you’re about to be taken on a very emotional ride…. General Hospital’s Sasha is still trying to find her way through life in Port Charles since the death of her husband Brando and their son Liam. But Brando’s portrayer, Johnny Wactor, has been staying busy these days and recently shared some exciting news with fans. The former ABC soap star posted a series of photos on Instagram, to announce that his latest project had “finally” been released.
News Roundup: Secrets Finally Revealed, Heartbreaking Farewells and the Death That Caused a Fan Revolt!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Young & Restless Preview: Will Adam and Billy Come to Blows Over [Spoiler]?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 16 – 20, Billy dishes out the truth to Adam. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week Billy made one last ditch effort with Lily, pleading with her to fight for their relationship. However, she felt that relationships shouldn’t be this hard, and they both admitted to being unhappy. She told him they were perfect together until they weren’t, and now it was over.
General Hospital Preview: Rage Erupts With the Truth That Nina Is Willow’s Mother Is Finally Out
Several in Port Charles might get burned by the wildfire that has been unleashed. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of January 16 – 20, Carly is in the hot seat. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. At the hospital, Michael demands Carly...
Adam Squares Off With Victor — and Billy — and Jack Returns From Chicago
Diane and Jeremy are at the Glam Club. He chuckles about the audacity of her plan to steal a piece of jewelry from Nikki’s apartment in Chicago. Jeremy wants to go with her so they can pull it off together. She claims she doesn’t need any variables added to her elaborate plan. If he’s willing to put it in jeopardy, she wonders what he’s really after. He asked her to do something to prove she was serious, so he needs to let her do it. Knowing how much this will make Nikki scream, makes it all worth it to her. It will also provide her with a way to pay tribute to him and guarantee her loyalty. Jeremy gives in and asks her to his room for a nightcap. Diane claims she’s on a strict timetable but will let him know the second she gets back.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Punches Fly, a Gun Is Drawn, and — Gulp — Is This Really the End for [Spoiler]?
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 16-20, Li and Stefan have it out, as do Sonny and Leo. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Steve was with Kayla as she succumbed to Orpheus’ toxin, not long after Kate also died. In a preview of what’s to come, Steve confronts Kristen and tells her that she took away the love of his life and that she needs to pay. The promo flashes to them struggling over a gun!
Days of Our Lives
Will wants nothing more than to find a way to get Leo out of Sonny’s life. And it looks as if the information Will comes across today might just give him exactly the ammunition he needs. Zach Tinker (Sonny) is retuning to his soapy roots. Obviously, Alex had no...
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are in Post-Baby Bliss After the ‘Long Road’ to Delivering Their Rainbow Baby
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are in Post-Baby Bliss After the 'Long Road' to Delivering Their Rainbow Baby

Shocking precisely no one, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are "ecstatic" to have welcomed their newest bundle of joy on January 13. Just over two years after the devastating September 2020 loss of their son Jack, the couple is of course overjoyed to bring their long-awaited fourth child into the world. In addition to relaying their utmost joy, a source told People, "They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It's been a long road."
Why the Face! General Hospital’s Chad Duell Looks Absolutely Horrified On a Visit to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
View a close-up of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor having a scary, good time. Those who follow General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) on social media know he has an adventurous spirit and in a recent post he gave fans a firsthand look into his reaction to one of his latest escapades. The ABC soap fave and his girlfriend Luana Lucci made a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with a few friends and took in the sights and enjoyed a couple of popular rides. Well, from the looks of Duell in his post below, “enjoyed” might not be the best word to describe it…
Michael Levin Remembered: Former Co-Star Reflects On What Made the Late Actor So Special
He could play a love story like nobody’s business. But he didn’t ever play just a love story. As news spread of Michael Levin’s passing (read his obituary here), his fans took to social media to share their memories of the actor, who played Jack Fenelli on Ryan’s Hope for the much-missed ABC soap’s entire 1975-89 run on ABC. And they weren’t the only ones reflecting on what had made him so special. Louise Shaffer, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of newspaper magnate Rae Woodard on the show, also recalled his star turn.
General Hospital
Back into more corners than most rooms even have, Nikolas asks for Laura’s support. If anyone is going to have his back, it would have to be his mom… er, wouldn’t it?. Someone hide the barware, ’cause when Spencer surprises Sonny, it could go flying if the surprise isn’t to the don’s liking!
General Hospital Alum Bryan Craig Shares a Life-Changing Milestone: ’30 Days Sober’
With every new year, it seems, there comes a slew of new resolutions and goals. 2023, we’re sure, is no different for many folks. In recent years, it seems, Dry January has been catching on like wildfire, giving people the chance to start their years by taking a month-long break from alcohol. But when it comes to General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan), the year started off with hitting a milestone.
After a ‘Challenging, Emotional Week,’ General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Sends a Heartfelt Message to Her Castmates
It’s gotta be hard to come down after all that buildup!. Finally. It finally happened. General Hospital at last painted Carly into a corner that was such a tight squeeze that she had no choice but to confess to Nina that she’d had twins, one of whom (hey, Willow!) was still alive.
Two Hallmark Favorites Join Forces Once Again as Their New Series Explodes With Heated Gossip and Dark Secrets
Goldy and Tom are faced with another case that only they can solve. Last year, fans got to see Hallmark favorites Andrew Walker and Days of Our Lives alum Nikki DeLoach (ex-Brenda) team up in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate. And guess what? They are returning for the second installment of their new series next month. Yes, the network is bringing viewers more of caterer Goldy Berry and detective Tom Schultz, as they join forces to solve another murder in Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, which will premiere on Sunday, February 5, at 7 pm.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Issues a Threat That’s Deathly Serious
Katie tries to make her ex see the error of his thinking. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for January 16 – 20, Liam is stunned to learn what his dad has done. Read about it below and watch the preview. Last week, Bill reminded Steffy...
Jenna Dewan Is Glowing in This Bare-Faced Selfie As She Twins With Lookalike Daughter Everly
Jenna Dewan Is Glowing in This Bare-Faced Selfie As She Twins With Lookalike Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly couldn't honestly pass for sisters at this point, especially after you see this new selfie of the two of them cuddling during the flooding conditions. On Jan 13, Dewan shared a series of photos of how her family is doing during the flooding happening out West. Despite the conditions, they all seem to be doing just fine, so she posted the photos with the cute and simple caption, "🤗 💙 🌧️." In the first photo, fans...
Katie, Taylor and Steffy Try Talking Sense Into Bill as Sheila Declares Herself the Love of His Life
Stars and rainbows are practically shooting out of Sheila’s eyes as she revels in the fact that Bill has declared his love for her. This, she says, is all she ever wanted. To have a man like Bill, who didn’t recoil from her that night on the beach. Watching from the sidelines, Taylor and Steffy are flabbergasted, gobsmacked and disgusted, all at the same time.
The Days of Our Lives Scene We Need to See — and Doubt We Will
If there was ever a time for it, though, it would be now. Things have been getting dire on Days of Our Lives lately, as Orpheus’ toxin has been claiming victims and tearing lives (and relationships) apart. We’ve seen mourning and heartbreak, from Jada comforting Steve, to Julie showing up at the hospital to comfort Allie and Will as they mourned one grandmother and hoped for a miracle for the other.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Adorable Video Shows She’s the Proudest Mom in the World As Her Daughter Learns New Words
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Adorable Video Shows She's the Proudest Mom in the World As Her Daughter Learns New Words

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins is ready to help her daughter Monaco navigate the next big part of her life: talking! She's helped her walk, she's helped her crawl, and now she's ready to have those adorable mommy-daughter conversations with her newly one-year-old daughter. On Jan 13, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a snippet from her show Hello Hunnay, with the caption, "So.. Coco's an alpha?? 👀 This lil girls personality is FULLY outside and I gotta learn everything I can to keep up 🙃😳 Moms y'all...
Shakira Is Reportedly Bringing Gerard Piqué's Mother into the Breakup Drama in a Petty Way That's Splitting the Internet
Shakira Is Reportedly Bringing Gerard Piqué's Mother into the Breakup Drama in a Petty Way That's Splitting the Internet

It seems that along with making a top-charting song about her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, Shakira is also bringing Piqué's mama Montserrat Bernabéu into the drama — but in a very out-there way. When people are petty, it can range from anything — just as long as it inconveniences the other person. And Shakira really thought outside of the box with her reported petty move. Reports state that Shakira has placed a witch mannequin on the balcony of her Spanish property, pointing...
