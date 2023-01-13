A marriage refreshment conference is coming up at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield on February 24th and 25th. You can learn more about it at cornerstonechurchmn.org. Josh Keller says it will be a high-energy, guy-friendly event with speakers from Orange County, California. He says if we don’t work on our marriages, like anything else in life, they will fail.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO