Read full article on original website
Related
klfdradio.com
Marriage Refreshment Conference
A marriage refreshment conference is coming up at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield on February 24th and 25th. You can learn more about it at cornerstonechurchmn.org. Josh Keller says it will be a high-energy, guy-friendly event with speakers from Orange County, California. He says if we don’t work on our marriages, like anything else in life, they will fail.
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Friday morning at 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 32 in Crow River Township in Stearns County. A 2004 Pontiac Montana minivan – driven by 59-year-old David Joseph Stadther of Belgrade – was northbound on Highway 71. A semi – driven by 59-year-old Maria Nancy Morales of Ottawa, Canada – turning from County Road 32 northbound onto Highway 71, and the vehicles collided. Stadther received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Paynesville Hospital. Morales was not injured.
Comments / 0