Yardbarker

Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley

Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers’ Bold 3-Team Trade Plans For Jazz Guard Malik Beasley

The Cleveland Cavaliers have played to the level they would have hoped they’d be at after making the trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the NBA offseason. Now, the goal is to solidify their supporting cast to make a deep run in the playoffs. It’s become clear that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Nate McMillan to delay any decision on his future until after the season

It’s becoming increasingly likely that this will be Nate McMillan’s final season as coach of the Hawks, according to Lauren Williams and Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sources tell the authors that a player agent was informed that McMillan won’t be returning in a recent meeting with team owner Tony Ressler and his son, manager of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Are Timberwolves looking to move D’Angelo Russell?

Prior to a blockbuster trade to acquire Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Timberwolves explored the possibility of acquiring Dejounte Murray instead, sources tell Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. According to Fischer, extension talks between the Wolves and guard D’Angelo Russell went nowhere in the offseason, and there’s a belief...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Commercial Appeal

Eddie George says support for Damar Hamlin shows power of Dr. King's dream of love, unity

If Dr. Martin Luther King were alive today, Eddie George would ask how the leader of the civil rights movement restrained himself while facing roadblocks and death threats during his life. George used current events to highlight King’s message of equality and unity during an appearance at the Memphis Grizzlies' annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium on Monday. The former Tennessee Titans running back who is now the football coach at Tennessee State recalled how the nation...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Browns Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News and Notes

The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mike Tomlin’s biggest blind spot is the one area where he can learn from the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Tomlin needs help from the Cleveland Browns. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Tomlin’s Steelers have owned Cleveland for three decades. He’s never coached a losing team. But when it comes to firing coaches, the Browns have no equal. And in that regard, Tomlin, who’s fired just three coordinators in 16 seasons as head coach, could take a note from his dysfunctional divisional neighbor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

