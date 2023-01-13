Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career
Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.
Yardbarker
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Analysis: Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji shine as Jazz win in Minnesota
Once again the Utah Jazz didn’t have Lauri Markkanen or Kelly Olynyk available to play, but this time they were able to come away with a win, holding on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
This outfielder has a shot to make Chicago's big-league roster this spring
Yardbarker
Cavaliers’ Bold 3-Team Trade Plans For Jazz Guard Malik Beasley
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played to the level they would have hoped they’d be at after making the trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the NBA offseason. Now, the goal is to solidify their supporting cast to make a deep run in the playoffs. It’s become clear that...
Nate McMillan to delay any decision on his future until after the season
It’s becoming increasingly likely that this will be Nate McMillan’s final season as coach of the Hawks, according to Lauren Williams and Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sources tell the authors that a player agent was informed that McMillan won’t be returning in a recent meeting with team owner Tony Ressler and his son, manager of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler.
Are Timberwolves looking to move D’Angelo Russell?
Prior to a blockbuster trade to acquire Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Timberwolves explored the possibility of acquiring Dejounte Murray instead, sources tell Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. According to Fischer, extension talks between the Wolves and guard D’Angelo Russell went nowhere in the offseason, and there’s a belief...
Eddie George says support for Damar Hamlin shows power of Dr. King's dream of love, unity
If Dr. Martin Luther King were alive today, Eddie George would ask how the leader of the civil rights movement restrained himself while facing roadblocks and death threats during his life. George used current events to highlight King’s message of equality and unity during an appearance at the Memphis Grizzlies' annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium on Monday. The former Tennessee Titans running back who is now the football coach at Tennessee State recalled how the nation...
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Browns Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News and Notes
The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.
And-Ones: NBAGL, Dunn, Noel, Klutch, CBA, 2023 Draft
The NBA G League will have an increased presence at this year’s NBA All-Star weekend, having introduced a new Next Up Game that will take place on Sunday, February 19 prior to the NBA’s All-Star Game. As outlined in a G League press release, the game will feature...
Mike Tomlin’s biggest blind spot is the one area where he can learn from the Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Tomlin needs help from the Cleveland Browns. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Tomlin’s Steelers have owned Cleveland for three decades. He’s never coached a losing team. But when it comes to firing coaches, the Browns have no equal. And in that regard, Tomlin, who’s fired just three coordinators in 16 seasons as head coach, could take a note from his dysfunctional divisional neighbor.
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. believes 'a lot of work to do' to build off rookie season
BEREA — Martin Emerson Jr. never read where he was selected in last April's draft as a sign of how important he was viewed in his new team's plans. Instead, the third-round pick saw himself as the Browns' first pick in the draft and set his expectations the same.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0