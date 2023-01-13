ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged

A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston police investigate homicide on beach

GALVESTON, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road. Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity. According to police, two suspects,...
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy