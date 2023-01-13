Read full article on original website
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
Drive-by shooting leaves 4 people injured outside northeast Houston convenience store, HPD says
The shooting comes just days after five people were shot outside a nightclub in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said these incidents are becoming more prevalent and very concerning.
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged
A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
'Almost incomprehensible': Woman who stabbed 4-year-old daughter to death sentenced to 40 years
HOUSTON — A Houston woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2017 stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. Laquita Lewis, 39, was originally charged with capital murder after she killed Fredricka Allen in their northwest Harris County...
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Man and woman shot in legs while inside tent on Bissonnet will be OK, HPD says
Houston police officers were responding to this shooting call when an incident occurred en route. An HPD officer ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian.
Galveston police investigate homicide on beach
GALVESTON, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road. Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity. According to police, two suspects,...
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
Judge sets $1 bond for 43-year-old repeat offender accused of kidnapping, beating woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's in black and white. 43-year-old Aubrey Taylor is a habitual offender. "You've got eight prior felony convictions, two of them for robbery," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. According to court documents, the DA's Office wanted Taylor jailed with no bond or a high bond,...
3 men accused of stealing from ATM after busting through NE Houston store's glass door with crowbar
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects forcing the store clerk to the ground while the other two men pry open the ATM and steal cash.
Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said
According to HPD, the store clerk was inside when three suspects held up the store before shooting her in the lower leg.
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom ceiling to watch her shower, court docs say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged after installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He was arrested last week and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
