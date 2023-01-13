Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Heyday Announces Expansion to Southlake in Early 2023
One-stop skincare shop will join bustling Southlake Town Square in January
Chicken N Pickle opens in Grapevine
A long-awaited unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is now open. Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in 2017 in Kansas City and quickly became a wildly popular destination for food and fun, according to a news release from the city go Grapevine. The Grapevine location was announced in 2021 and has a casual, chef-driven restaurant with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas (including rooftop), indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, including shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts.
papercitymag.com
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
Southlake Style
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Strikes A Chord With Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has been Texas’ original house of song for the past 30 years. Now it’s come to The Star in Frisco, and it’s introducing food to its menu for the first time. Opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, this is the fifth...
texasstandard.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes in North Texas
If you’ve looked at a huge stained glass window, it might be hard to imagine you could make something like that yourself. But stained glass crafting is hot now, thanks in part to TikTok. From KERA:. We all grew up hearing: be careful, don’t break the glass. But...
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball
For one night the Hilton Anatole was transformed into “la dolce notte” thanks to 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chair Susan Farris’ Italian gene pool. With a theme of Splendido Italiano, the legendary Dallas County children’s fundraiser entertained the top-tier types with games, shopping, bidding, cocktailing, dining, dancing and the best of all eye candy.
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location
All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
Dallas Observer
Cauldron Ice Cream Makes its Way to Frisco
Cauldron Ice Cream has a new location in Frisco. And to the delight of Dallas-area dessert fanatics, it’s just as Instagrammable as the first two. Cauldron Ice Cream opened its first Texas location in Knox/Henderson in 2019 and a second in Carrollton two years later. Since then, the shop has been serving its specialty bubble waffles and ice cream to sweet-toothed residents around North Texas. It was only a few months ago that co-owners Desiree Le and Terence Lioe decided to open in Frisco, with the hopes of serving their “picture-worthy” ice creams to even more customers.
McKinney Planned Home of Parlor Doughnuts
Summer 2023 is the tentative opening date for this craft doughnut and coffee shop.
Ricky’s Hot Chicken Planning Plano Spot
Mid-2023 could be the opening date of this new location.
Popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s grand opening set for Wednesday in North Texas
Hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads, and more, this is what you can expect at popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo's as it sets to feed North Texas diners during its grand opening and beyond.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
travelawaits.com
Universal Studios Planning One-Of-A-Kind Theme Park In Texas — What You Can Expect
Universal Parks & Resorts theme parks, like Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort and California’s Universal Studios Hollywood, are known for their massive scopes and thrilling rides and attractions. But the company has something different planned for a new park in Texas. The park will be “sized for a regional...
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
fortworthreport.org
‘It was something very emotional’: All-Western Stock Show Parade takes over downtown
Thirty-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez was overcome with emotion as he played the tambora drum while spectators cheered for his band, Banda La Tremenda NG, on Jan. 14 at the All-Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth. Gonzalez began playing the tambora drum with the band of 17 musicians about 10...
fwtx.com
Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth
With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
dallasexpress.com
Local English Fare Restaurant Closes Down
Local restaurant Fish & Fizz has shut down. Nick Barclay co-owns the Richardson restaurant and assured his customers that the restaurant is planning on returning. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” Barclay said. Fish & Fizz closed just before Christmas due to issues with negotiating a...
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
