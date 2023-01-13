Cauldron Ice Cream has a new location in Frisco. And to the delight of Dallas-area dessert fanatics, it’s just as Instagrammable as the first two. Cauldron Ice Cream opened its first Texas location in Knox/Henderson in 2019 and a second in Carrollton two years later. Since then, the shop has been serving its specialty bubble waffles and ice cream to sweet-toothed residents around North Texas. It was only a few months ago that co-owners Desiree Le and Terence Lioe decided to open in Frisco, with the hopes of serving their “picture-worthy” ice creams to even more customers.

