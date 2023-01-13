ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Chicken N Pickle opens in Grapevine

A long-awaited unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is now open. Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in 2017 in Kansas City and quickly became a wildly popular destination for food and fun, according to a news release from the city go Grapevine. The Grapevine location was announced in 2021 and has a casual, chef-driven restaurant with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas (including rooftop), indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, including shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts.
GRAPEVINE, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
FRISCO, TX
Southlake Style

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Strikes A Chord With Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has been Texas’ original house of song for the past 30 years. Now it’s come to The Star in Frisco, and it’s introducing food to its menu for the first time. Opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, this is the fifth...
FRISCO, TX
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball

For one night the Hilton Anatole was transformed into “la dolce notte” thanks to 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chair Susan Farris’ Italian gene pool. With a theme of Splendido Italiano, the legendary Dallas County children’s fundraiser entertained the top-tier types with games, shopping, bidding, cocktailing, dining, dancing and the best of all eye candy.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Cauldron Ice Cream Makes its Way to Frisco

Cauldron Ice Cream has a new location in Frisco. And to the delight of Dallas-area dessert fanatics, it’s just as Instagrammable as the first two. Cauldron Ice Cream opened its first Texas location in Knox/Henderson in 2019 and a second in Carrollton two years later. Since then, the shop has been serving its specialty bubble waffles and ice cream to sweet-toothed residents around North Texas. It was only a few months ago that co-owners Desiree Le and Terence Lioe decided to open in Frisco, with the hopes of serving their “picture-worthy” ice creams to even more customers.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local English Fare Restaurant Closes Down

Local restaurant Fish & Fizz has shut down. Nick Barclay co-owns the Richardson restaurant and assured his customers that the restaurant is planning on returning. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” Barclay said. Fish & Fizz closed just before Christmas due to issues with negotiating a...
RICHARDSON, TX
Local Profile

What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location

If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy