Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio
Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
Despite finishing in last place, Hawaii’s Michael Castillo exits Sony Open as biggest winner
Michael Castillo completed two rounds in the Sony Open despite battling through a cancer diagnosis.
'Just a bad day': Jordan Spieth goes from first-round leader to missing the cut in shocking stumble at Sony
By now, nothing Jordan Spieth does on the golf course should shock us. The good, bad and ugly are to be expected every time he tees it up. Spieth would not know a boring round of golf if it came up and smacked him in the face. Still, Friday's second-round...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
With nine of the top 15 players on the leaderboard entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to claim a maiden PGA Tour title, it seemed likely a first-time winner would emerge in Honolulu on Sunday. Si Woo Kim had other ideas. The 27-year-old South Korean,...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule
Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years
A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda signs with Nike Golf, joining Tom Kim
World No.2 and former Women's PGA Championship winner Nelly Korda has signed an apparel deal with Nike Golf, adding to the company's loaded roster of athletes. Korda used to wear J. Lindeberg clothing on the LPGA Tour, but now the 24-year-old has joined the brand associated with some of sport's biggest icons such as Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end
With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over. In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ. In return, the PGA...
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever
“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
Si Woo Kim’s winning WITB: 2023 Sony Open
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches, tipped 1 inch) 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (43 inches, tipped 1.75 inches) 5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (42.25...
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 Review
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 continues the fine performance of this low compression ball.
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these brand new drivers for 2023 might be better for your game? We analyse the pros and cons of each
WATCH: PGA Tour pro takes advantage of golf rule then hits 60-yard SLINGER
PGA Tour pro Chris Kirk took advantage of a unique golf rule during the third round of the Sony Open. Kirk, 37, was playing hole No. 9 at Waialae Country Club. It is a par-5 measuring at 509 yards. On Friday, Jordan Spieth carded a wild bogey on this hole...
