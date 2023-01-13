ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Wauwatosa Police, Schools Warning About Suspicious Van

There’s a warning from both police and the school district in Wauwatosa about a suspicious van. Police got a call about the van last Thursday, the caller said someone inside of the van tried to abduct a child. That child ran away, and a neighbor stepped out and scared...
3 hurt after stolen car slams into Waukesha apartment building

WAUKESHA — Three suspects were injured after a stolen car crashed into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex early Sunday, according to Dan Baumann, captain of city of Waukesha police. Shortly after 1 a.m., police tried to stop a car on East Moreland Boulevard near Frame...
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
Two arrested after gunshots fired in Waukesha early Saturday

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was called to the 1500 block of Summit Avenue to investigate a report of potential shots being fired after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a release by the police department. Dispatched officers found spent casings in the driveway of a residence and...
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
Three injured when car crashed into Waukesha apartment building

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A car crashed into a Waukesha apartment building early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1 a.m. near White Rock Avenue and East Moreland Boulevard. Waukesha fire said when they arrived, a car was on fire. Three people were taken to an area hospital for...
Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman

Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
Waukesha police blotter: Stealing chicken off the buffet

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2:13 p.m. — On Tuesday, the store manager in the 900 block of Fleetfoot Drive said people were stealing chicken off of the buffet and putting it in their purses and a large shopping bag. He wanted ideas on how to deter patrons from taking food from the buffet to take home.
