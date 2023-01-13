Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Wauwatosa Police, Schools Warning About Suspicious Van
There’s a warning from both police and the school district in Wauwatosa about a suspicious van. Police got a call about the van last Thursday, the caller said someone inside of the van tried to abduct a child. That child ran away, and a neighbor stepped out and scared...
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
School District and Police warn of suspicious vehicle in Wauwatosa
Police say a caller reported that a concern after a white cargo van was spotted near N. 116th Street and Gilbert Avenue.
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 hurt after stolen car slams into Waukesha apartment building
WAUKESHA — Three suspects were injured after a stolen car crashed into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex early Sunday, according to Dan Baumann, captain of city of Waukesha police. Shortly after 1 a.m., police tried to stop a car on East Moreland Boulevard near Frame...
2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
CBS 58
Latest crash near West National and 86th has West Allis neighbors fed up
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors in West Allis are saying enough is enough after another crash at a dangerous curve near West National and North 86th Street, where a car plowed through one person's front porch. "It was a woman and I guess she might have slid into...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two arrested after gunshots fired in Waukesha early Saturday
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was called to the 1500 block of Summit Avenue to investigate a report of potential shots being fired after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a release by the police department. Dispatched officers found spent casings in the driveway of a residence and...
WISN
2 arrested after shots fired investigation in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after a shots fired investigation. According to an incident report, police were investigating a report of shots fired near Sylvan Terrace and Summit Avenue in Waukesha just after 3 a.m. The report said officers found spent casings in the...
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
WISN
Three injured when car crashed into Waukesha apartment building
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A car crashed into a Waukesha apartment building early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1 a.m. near White Rock Avenue and East Moreland Boulevard. Waukesha fire said when they arrived, a car was on fire. Three people were taken to an area hospital for...
iheart.com
Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman
Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Stealing chicken off the buffet
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2:13 p.m. — On Tuesday, the store manager in the 900 block of Fleetfoot Drive said people were stealing chicken off of the buffet and putting it in their purses and a large shopping bag. He wanted ideas on how to deter patrons from taking food from the buffet to take home.
