Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
Former Canucks Gino Odjick dies at 52
Longtime Vancouver Canucks forward Gino Odjick died on Sunday at the age of 52. Odjick suffered a heart attack, according
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid. Kevin...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
theScore
Horvat: Canucks 'continue to battle' for Boudreau amid firing rumors
Canucks captain Bo Horvat said his team hasn't given up on head coach Bruce Boudreau as rumors continue to fly about the veteran bench boss' future in Vancouver. "Obviously everybody hears it," Horvat said following the Canucks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. "It can't be easy - it's not easy on us in here, I'm sure it's not easy on (Boudreau), hearing that kind of stuff.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Zacha, Extension Candidates & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have inked Pavel Zacha to a contract extension. Following this news, could it mean that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will now be working to sign more pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) to new contracts before the season is over?
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
The Hockey Writers
3 Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Shayne Gostisbehere
Despite a valiant effort to begin the season, the Arizona Coyotes have fallen to the bottom part of the standings and are firmly in the Connor Bedard race. That is no surprise, of course, as they are in the very early stages of a rebuild and were thought by many to have entered the 2022-23 season with the worst roster in the entire league.
The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Weekend Takeaways: Peaks and Valleys
These are the dog days of the NHL regular season, and the Carolina Hurricanes have shown the ebbs and flows that come with it recently. An 11-game winning streak was immediately followed by a four-game slide, and since then, the team has more or less played a game or two up, a game or two down. They have a 3-3-2 record in their last eight games, which essentially means they’ve lost five of eight. But even the very best teams go through tough stretches (unless you’re the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, apparently), and though the Hurricanes’ lead over the New Jersey Devils in the standings has fallen from seven to three, they remain in first place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights
It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
The NHL trade deadline is less than two months away and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a fun team to watch leading up to deadline day. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas will be aggressive on the trade market as the Leafs look to upgrade their roster to finally get themselves into the later stages of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 1/16/23
After enshrining franchise greats Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, and 11 other legends into their newly formed Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Blues lost a tough game to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 14. The Blues led briefly in the first after a Tyler Pitlick (2) wrister opened the scoring, but two goals by Brayden Point put the Bolts up 2-1 to end the period. The lead never changed hands after that, and the game ended in a 4-2 loss.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Smartly Planning for the Future with Matt Boldy Extension
The Minnesota Wild have locked down forward Matt Boldy with a seven-year, $49 million contract worth $7 million annually that runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer. With the offensive production and confidence that head coach Dean Evason has shown toward Boldy this season, it was no surprise that the young forward was given this great contract.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 15
Ahh, the doldrums of the NHL season. No matter how dedicated of a fan you are, it can be a little bit tough to stay interested in early-January hockey when there is so much else to look forward to. Between the trade deadline on Mar. 3rd, the 2023 All-Star Game taking place in early February, and the NFL playoffs kicking off, it’s easy to be a bit distracted this week.
Yardbarker
Red Wings, Avalanche look to reignite old rivalry
The rivalry was heated and filled with hatred between the fan bases and the organizations, and the NHL made each game between them must-see TV. From 1996-2002 Colorado and Detroit met in the playoffs five times and they collectively won five Stanley Cups. The Avalanche fell off after the 2002-03...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Jason Spezza’s Journey From 2nd-Overall Pick to Hometown Hero
On June 13, 1983, in Mississauga, Ontario, Jason Spezza was born. He is a part of a small list of players who played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) at just 15 years old. Later, Spezza was drafted into the NHL, where he played for 19 years. His career suggests that the Hall of Fame isn’t out of his reach as he is one of the best players we have seen in the last 15 years.
