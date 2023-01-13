ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg mayor, homelessness activists address plans to assist displaced Mulberry Street Bridge community

By Maddie Conley
theburgnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

Local officials, organizations, unhoused residents voice opposition to Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment eviction

Harry Leibfried has worked to keep his living area clean while he has lived under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge. But it hasn’t been easy, and he doesn’t dispute the fact that not everyone keeps their space as tidy as he does. However, there are blighted areas across the city, he argued, not just where he lives. So, when he found out that the city would soon evict him, and everyone else living under the bridge, he was shocked.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy