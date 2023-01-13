ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Historic Highland Home with Craftsman Charm is 100% Swoon Worthy

This Craftsman-style home built in 1930 in the historic Highland neighborhood is a dream for someone looking for vintage charm with modern amenities. Situated on a corner lot, this beauty features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen any chef would be proud to call their own, updated appliances, hardwood floors for miles, Tiffany-style light fixtures, tons of room, an insane amount of natural light, high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. This home truly has all of the bells and whistles and you can tell that great care went into the remodel. It's being offered by Antonio Zavarce with Hello House for $265,700. The house comes in at 3,640 square feet of living space, which works out to $73 a square foot. That's a deal for sure!
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras

If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport

Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport on list for worst life expectancy, report finds

Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6, those living in Bridgeport, CT and San Francisco have the highest life expectancies. Residents of Honolulu also ranked hi on the list. The Shreveport area, and a few other cities in Louisiana didn’t rank so hot – in fact, Shreveport ranked as one of the cities with the lowest life expectancies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

