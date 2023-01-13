Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.
KTBS
Mardi Gras rolls on in downtown Shreveport with Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday while continuing Mardi Gras celebrations. The Krewe of Harambee rolled through the downtown Shreveport, dazzling thousands who lined the streets under cloudy skies. The rain held off until the very end of the parade just after 2 p.m.
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
Historic Highland Home with Craftsman Charm is 100% Swoon Worthy
This Craftsman-style home built in 1930 in the historic Highland neighborhood is a dream for someone looking for vintage charm with modern amenities. Situated on a corner lot, this beauty features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen any chef would be proud to call their own, updated appliances, hardwood floors for miles, Tiffany-style light fixtures, tons of room, an insane amount of natural light, high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. This home truly has all of the bells and whistles and you can tell that great care went into the remodel. It's being offered by Antonio Zavarce with Hello House for $265,700. The house comes in at 3,640 square feet of living space, which works out to $73 a square foot. That's a deal for sure!
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and...
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport
Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested following a multi-parish pursuit and crash on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that on January 14, 2023, deputies arrested a man and...
The Duo Behind The Terrifier Franchise Are Coming To Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
KTBS
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
q973radio.com
Shreveport on list for worst life expectancy, report finds
Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6, those living in Bridgeport, CT and San Francisco have the highest life expectancies. Residents of Honolulu also ranked hi on the list. The Shreveport area, and a few other cities in Louisiana didn’t rank so hot – in fact, Shreveport ranked as one of the cities with the lowest life expectancies.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
KTBS
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0