South Lebanon, OH

WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
KETTERING, OH
YAHOO!

Man wounded in gunpoint robbery, Reading police say

Jan. 14—A 76-year-old man was wounded during a gunpoint robbery Friday, Reading police said. The man was in the 200 block of Wood Street walking to a nearby store about 5:30 p.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint by a male, police said. The robber shot the man once,...
READING, PA
WHIO Dayton

Officers and Medics on scene of accident in Darke County

GETTYSBURG — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of an accident in Gettysburg Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks: January 15, 2023

Jan. 15----Steven Pensel, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Gable Drive, Myerstown, is wanted on aggravated assault, fleeing to elude an officer charges. Police said that on Nov. 28, Pensel was stopped by a Womelsdorf Police Officer for suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer attempted to arrest Pensel he resisted. Pensel went back into his car after being tased and sped away. The officer involved in this incident need medical attention after being injured by Pensel.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Appeal filed in Hazleton shooting conviction

Jan. 16—A Hazleton man sentenced to up to 38 years in state prison for robbing and shooting a dog walker has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Anthony Gambirazio, 30, is currently housed in the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Southwestern Pennsylvania after being convicted by a Luzerne County jury in April 2022, for shooting a man walking his dog in the 200 block of Magnolia Street, Hazleton, on June 15, 2021.
HAZLETON, PA
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
CONNERSVILLE, IN

