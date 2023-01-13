Read full article on original website
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
YAHOO!
Man wounded in gunpoint robbery, Reading police say
Jan. 14—A 76-year-old man was wounded during a gunpoint robbery Friday, Reading police said. The man was in the 200 block of Wood Street walking to a nearby store about 5:30 p.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint by a male, police said. The robber shot the man once,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
Officers and Medics on scene of accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of an accident in Gettysburg Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. and...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
YAHOO!
Wanted in Berks: January 15, 2023
Jan. 15----Steven Pensel, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Gable Drive, Myerstown, is wanted on aggravated assault, fleeing to elude an officer charges. Police said that on Nov. 28, Pensel was stopped by a Womelsdorf Police Officer for suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer attempted to arrest Pensel he resisted. Pensel went back into his car after being tased and sped away. The officer involved in this incident need medical attention after being injured by Pensel.
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man
DAYTON — 911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking. Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after...
YAHOO!
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
WKRC
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
YAHOO!
Appeal filed in Hazleton shooting conviction
Jan. 16—A Hazleton man sentenced to up to 38 years in state prison for robbing and shooting a dog walker has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Anthony Gambirazio, 30, is currently housed in the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Southwestern Pennsylvania after being convicted by a Luzerne County jury in April 2022, for shooting a man walking his dog in the 200 block of Magnolia Street, Hazleton, on June 15, 2021.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
