THOMASVILLE - An EnergyUnited electric power substation in Thomasville was damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning, but did not cause any power outages. According to information provided by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 17 an employee with EnergyUnited reported that the company received an alarm at a substation on Post Road in Thomasville located in Randolph County. After inspecting the unit, employee reported evidence of apparent gunshot damage to the transformer to police.

THOMASVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO