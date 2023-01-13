ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA
YAHOO!

Thomasville substation damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning

THOMASVILLE - An EnergyUnited electric power substation in Thomasville was damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning, but did not cause any power outages. According to information provided by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 17 an employee with EnergyUnited reported that the company received an alarm at a substation on Post Road in Thomasville located in Randolph County. After inspecting the unit, employee reported evidence of apparent gunshot damage to the transformer to police.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
cbs17

Lee County man caught with drugs, firearms while on probation: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man violated his probation after parole agents found drugs and firearms inside his home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 3, Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol Division Deputies and Narcotics Agents assisted the Probation and Parole Officers with a search of 52-year-old Joseph Michael Duty’s home.
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. News 3’s Kim Gusby, Ben Katko, and former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy