Former Beach High JROTC instructor accepts plea deal in child molestation case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former JROTC instructor for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) is set to serve a year in prison after accepting a plea deal in a child molestation case, according to Chatham County court documents. Harry Drayton Jr., who previously was an instructor at Beach High School, pleaded guilty to attempted […]
jocoreport.com
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
wtoc.com
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
YAHOO!
Thomasville substation damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning
THOMASVILLE - An EnergyUnited electric power substation in Thomasville was damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning, but did not cause any power outages. According to information provided by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 17 an employee with EnergyUnited reported that the company received an alarm at a substation on Post Road in Thomasville located in Randolph County. After inspecting the unit, employee reported evidence of apparent gunshot damage to the transformer to police.
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use stun gun on him
Six officers are now on administrative leave after the man was taken to the hospital and later died. Activists are saying answers and transparency are needed.
WJCL
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
Man sentenced to 15.5 years after seven robberies throughout Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A string of robberies that Greensboro Police have been pursuing for at least two years came to fruition Friday when a man pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison. James Dennard Squire, a resident of Greensboro, received seven, concurrent 186-month prison sentences for seven separate […]
North Carolina man guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
cbs17
Lee County man caught with drugs, firearms while on probation: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man violated his probation after parole agents found drugs and firearms inside his home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 3, Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol Division Deputies and Narcotics Agents assisted the Probation and Parole Officers with a search of 52-year-old Joseph Michael Duty’s home.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. News 3’s Kim Gusby, Ben Katko, and former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis […]
WJCL
Man accused of rigging estranged wife's car to explode in Savannah granted bond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man whoallegedly rigged his estranged wife’s car to explode in Savannah back in 2019 has been released on bond. Barry Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing on December 29. According to his Conditions of Release form, Wright is...
allongeorgia.com
Fort Stewart Soldier Sentenced to Prison for Prolific Fraud Scheme Targeting COVID-19 Relief Programs, Student Loans
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart has been sentenced to federal prison for leading a prolific fraud scheme in which she and others illegally raked in millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a/k/a Dara Butler, 39, of Ladson, S.C., a...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
