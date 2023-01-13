Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
Leilani Simon’s lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS cases should be included in murder trial
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders representing Quinton Simon’s mom filed a motion for a judge to look over Division of Family & Children Services cases. Those lawyers want that judge to decide if the details in those should be included in Leilani Simon’s murder trail. The remains of 20-month-old Quinton were found in […]
CCSO: Man sought for probation violation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for probation violation. Officials say Michael Myers’ last known address is 10614 Abercorn St. Facebook commenters were quick to point out that a Michael Myers, the same name as the “Halloween” central character, […]
live5news.com
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Chatham County correctional officer fired after fentanyl smuggling arrest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennett had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit […]
BCSO seeks subject for questioning in attempted murder case
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident. […]
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Deluxe Inn at 3680 Ogeechee Road around 8 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Januarial Maocha, 35, was taken to a hospital […]
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
WJCL
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
WJCL
Man accused of rigging estranged wife's car to explode in Savannah granted bond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man whoallegedly rigged his estranged wife’s car to explode in Savannah back in 2019 has been released on bond. Barry Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing on December 29. According to his Conditions of Release form, Wright is...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Court documents made public this week offer a look at what led Florida authorities to arrest a Georgia woman for the brutal stabbing deaths of an elderly couple. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, was arrested Jan. 2 in the New Year’s Eve killings of...
Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
live5news.com
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
