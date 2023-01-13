ALIQUIPPA - One man is facing manslaughter charges after a Friday night shooting in the city. According to court documents, 31-year-old Alec Mineard is being charged with manslaughter after the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Vincent Ciccone in a home on Mill Street. State police say the incident occurred after Mineard was called to the residence by the homeowner, a coworker that Mineard was romantically involved with in the past.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO