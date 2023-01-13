Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man facing drug trafficking charges after being caught with meth, fentanyl
A 57-year-old Ocala man is facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, after his vehicle was searched during a traffic stop. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9 p.m., an Ocala Police Department officer was traveling northbound on S Pine Avenue when a white Jeep was observed crossing the lane divider and straddling the line for the left and middle lanes, according to the OPD report.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
WCJB
Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night. The officer found 58 grams...
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WCJB
Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
WCJB
2 people are arrested for possession of drugs and guns after a traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are behind bars after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over 26-year-old Brennan Marshall-Darnall and 30-year-old Shelby Stenstrom on NW 6th Street last night. The officer found 58...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being caught driving stolen U-Haul pickup truck
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was spotted driving a U-Haul pickup truck that had been reported stolen. On Monday, January 9, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Belleview Police Department officer responded to Summerfield Sales located at 11655 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview in reference to the theft of a U-Haul rental truck.
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WCJB
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
WCJB
Man in Ocala being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on Saturday near the 1700 Block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a 29-year-old...
WCJB
OFR rescued a driver and their vehicle after finding them stuck on the train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County last night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
alachuachronicle.com
Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter had previous DUI conviction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in yesterday and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detectives determined that Walker was the driver of the Volvo XC-90 that struck and killed a bicyclist on S. Main Street on November 27, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
Comments / 0