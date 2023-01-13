ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man facing drug trafficking charges after being caught with meth, fentanyl

A 57-year-old Ocala man is facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, after his vehicle was searched during a traffic stop. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9 p.m., an Ocala Police Department officer was traveling northbound on S Pine Avenue when a white Jeep was observed crossing the lane divider and straddling the line for the left and middle lanes, according to the OPD report.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being caught driving stolen U-Haul pickup truck

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was spotted driving a U-Haul pickup truck that had been reported stolen. On Monday, January 9, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Belleview Police Department officer responded to Summerfield Sales located at 11655 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview in reference to the theft of a U-Haul rental truck.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter had previous DUI conviction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in yesterday and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detectives determined that Walker was the driver of the Volvo XC-90 that struck and killed a bicyclist on S. Main Street on November 27, 2022.
ocala-news.com

Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver

A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL

