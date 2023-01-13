The Rockford Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that resulted in at least three people being killed Sunday. Details are limited, but police responded to shooting investigations around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The locations are about two miles from each other in neighborhoods near South Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue.

