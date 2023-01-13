Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
Drug-Related Charges for Man, 31
Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. At about 7:42 p.m. on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Carter Street and Pocconock Trail on a report of a man walking in the middle of the roadway, police said.
yonkerstimes.com
300 Bloodhound Brims “Velly Vellz” Gets 12 Years in Jail
On June 17, 2021, 13 members of the 300 Bloodhound Brims, (3BB), street gang from Yonkers attacked a man outside of a bodega on north broadway in Westchester’s largest city. Why were all of the 3BB gang members at that corner?. Their gang leader, Develle Coates, aka “Velly Vellz”...
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
YAHOO!
Howell man shot at 3 teens and driver in rideshare vehicle, prosecutor says
FREEHOLD - A Howell man is facing charges of attempted murder after he shot a rideshare vehicle that picked up three teenagers at a home on Carrie Drive, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
southarkansassun.com
Suspect of Jewish Assault in New York Offered with Plea Deal Despite Saying He Would “Do It Again”
Waseem Awawdeh, the suspect of assault against a Jewish man in New York, was offered with a plea deal despite saying he would “do it again”. However, no decisions have still been made according to Awawdeh’s lawyer. In 2021, Waseem Awawdeh, 24, allegedly beat, punched, kicked with...
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
YAHOO!
Man shot in Asbury Park, prosecutor seeks witnesses
ASBURY PARK - Monmouth County authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Asbury Park Village that left a man in critical condition. Asbury Park police responded to a call at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury Park Village apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The man told officers he was shot at a local deli by an unknown masked person, authorities said.
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops
Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
fox29.com
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
