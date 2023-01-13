ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

YAHOO!

Arrest reports Jan. 14

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. —Nathan Adams, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs. —Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, distribution...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting

Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect

By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

