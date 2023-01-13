Read full article on original website
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Jan. 14
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. —Nathan Adams, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs. —Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, distribution...
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
HPD: Newson Road Shooting now a homicide investigation
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the victim of the shooting on Newson Road Friday night has passed away.
WHNT-TV
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting
Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
3 additional arrests in deadly birthday party shooting at Huntsville event center
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who had been charged after a deadly shooting in Huntsville. The shooting happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East, near Ryland Pike, on Jan. 7. A 21st birthday party was being held at the event center.
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
Father dies with ‘apparent knife wound’, son arrested
A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
alreporter.com
Three additional deaths in state correctional facilities confirmed this month
Two incarcerated men at Limestone County Correctional Facility, and another incarcerated man at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, have been confirmed dead this month, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. With these latest deaths, at least six individuals have died within the state correctional...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect
By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
