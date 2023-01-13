Read full article on original website
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
YAHOO!
South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found
A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department. Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30. His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD:...
go955.com
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
YAHOO!
Falls man will face misdemeanor charges for shooting and killing his three pet dogs
Jan. 13—Niagara County prosecutors have determined that a Falls man, accused of killing his three pet dogs in what animal welfare advocates have called a "brutal act of animal cruelty," will be charged with misdemeanor crimes rather than felonies. Investigators with the SPCA of Niagara originally requested arrest warrants...
Red and Black
Day of remembrance for unsolved homicide victims to be held in support of ‘Coleman-Baker Act’
On Jan. 18, Eternal Vigilance Action will host a day of remembrance at the Georgia State Capitol for victims of unsolved homicides in Georgia, in support of the “Coleman-Baker Act” according to a press release. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in room 216 at the Georgia State Capitol.
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
Suspects sought in Operation Ghost Busted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FBI Atlanta is looking for eight suspects in connection to Operation Ghost Busted. The suspects are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang. Each should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning these individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field […]
YAHOO!
Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania
Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
fox29.com
Georgia boy, 11, pulled from bike and attacked by 'loose' pit bulls loses part of ear, most of his scalp
GROVETOWN, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled from his bicycle and attacked by three loose pit bulls while on a ride through the neighborhood. The boy, Justin Gilstrap, was missing half of his ear, had bites on his leg, and had...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YAHOO!
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case
Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
YAHOO!
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
Justice Department details Georgia drug trafficking indictment
Justice Department officials have detailed a Southern District of Georgia federal indictment naming 76 defendants stemming from a drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang. Authorities indicated the indictment includes allegations of multiple deaths from … Read More » The post Justice Department details Georgia drug trafficking indictment appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia cash assistance | GBI, state agencies investigating reports of stolen funds
ATLANTA — Three state agencies are investigating reports that scammers stole funds intended for low-income Georgia residents who qualified for Gov. Brian Kemp's $350 cash assistance program. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Attorney General's Office and the State Department of Human Services are working together to investigate...
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
