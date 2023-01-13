ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
Suspects sought in Operation Ghost Busted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FBI Atlanta is looking for eight suspects in connection to Operation Ghost Busted. The suspects are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang. Each should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning these individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field […]
ATLANTA, GA
Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania

Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case

Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
KEYSER, WV
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Justice Department details Georgia drug trafficking indictment

Justice Department officials have detailed a Southern District of Georgia federal indictment naming 76 defendants stemming from a drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang. Authorities indicated the indictment includes allegations of multiple deaths from … Read More » The post Justice Department details Georgia drug trafficking indictment appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
GEORGIA STATE
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
