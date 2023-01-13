Read full article on original website
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
WSFA
Man sentenced for carjacking Montgomery urgent care employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced a man for an armed carjacking in Montgomery that happened almost a year ago. Steven Michael Wehr, 33, was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. In addition, the judge ordered Wehr to serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck
A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
WSFA
MPD: Victim identified after Wednesday morning homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the murder of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. According to police, Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call on the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road near the Southern Blvd. regarding a death. Upon arrival,...
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
alabamanews.net
More details in the domestic-related homicide in Hope Hull
WAKA 8 has more details in the domestic-related homicide that happened in Hope Hull Wednesday night. Terry Brandon Cumbie is charged with capital murder involving a burglary and 1st degree domestic violence involving a burglary. Court records state that Cumbie, of Pike Road, made forced entry into a home in...
Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
alabamanews.net
Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
WSFA
‘This is a tragedy’: Montgomery airport breaks silence after worker’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is speaking out for the first time since one of its workers was publicly identified in a fatal industrial accident on New Year’s Eve. The airport said Courtney Edwards was working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Dallas Co. Razor Attack Suspect Arrested
The woman accused of attacking her cousin with a razor blade — turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Thirty-seven year old Jamilla Neely of Selma — was then arrested and charged with assault-first degree. A warrant was issued for Neely’s arrest Monday — after her cousin told...
Autauga County woman survives storm to face heartbreak: ‘My brother was dead and we didn’t have a house’
A tornado that carved a path of destruction across Autauga County on Thursday turned deadly when it leveled part of a community known as Old Kingston. Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett said the seven confirmed fatalities happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central part of the county.
Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree
An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News.
