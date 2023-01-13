ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has come long way since disastrous intro

PHILADELPHIA — First impressions sometimes can be wildly misleading. Take Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his introductory press conference, for example. Sirianni, upon being hired before the 2021 season, looked and sounded nervous, insecure and overmatched that day. By comparison, Sirianni made the infamous introductory press conference of former Jets head coach Adam Gase, whose eyes were darting all over the place and became an Internet meme, look like Vince Lombardi being introduced. And the Eagles players whom Sirianni would soon be coaching watched with interest. “Oh, yeah, he couldn’t breathe and all that,” defensive end Brandon Graham told The Post on Wednesday. “It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH

