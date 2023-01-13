Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in Dallas
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In Dallas
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board Meeting
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
sachsenews.com
Local bands recognized for qualification to state marching contest
Local musicians in two area high schools were recognized for reaching the University Interscholastic League State Marching Competition in November 2022. Students from both the Wylie East High School and Wylie High School marching bands received a proclamation from Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff during the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sachse City Council meeting.
dallasexpress.com
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
Here are 5 commercial projects in McKinney, including a $1.2M new construction for Stonebridge Family Vet
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, developments and attractions coming to McKinney? Check out the five latest commercial projects...
Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market
DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
fox4news.com
Former Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch appointed as Dallas County District Court judge
As a commissioner, Koch said he wanted to withhold the county portion of district judges’ salaries until their case backlog was whittled down. Now, he's there and says he expects to be held to the same level of accountability.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCGEE, MARCUS; B/M; POB: RAINVILLE MS; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: WALMART/STOCKER; ARREST...
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Trash Piles Up, Dallas Council Member Taps Private Trash Service for Needy Residents
As trash and complaints continue to pile up following the botched rollout of a new city pickup schedule, one Dallas City Council member has decided to take matters into his own hands by hiring a private service to haul garbage away from his constituents most in need. Chad West, who...
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
WFAA
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted
"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
dallasexpress.com
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
dallasexpress.com
First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas
Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
