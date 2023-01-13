Jadeveon Clowney backtracks comments made, apologizes to Myles Garrett

Related
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
Colin Cowherd mistakenly compares Josh Allen to 'the late' Mike Tyson
Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd made a bizarre blunder while making a comparison during a segment about the Buffalo Bills. While talking about quarterback Josh Allen, Cowherd compared the signal caller’s ability to always get back in a game despite struggles to … wait for it … “the late” Mike Tyson’s old knockout punch during his boxing heydays.
Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson's post-game quote sums up Wild Card loss to 49ers
Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson didn’t make an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl team this year. If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster. Following his team’s loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Jefferson summed...
