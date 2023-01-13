Read full article on original website
Related
Man convicted of killing Toms River woman in 1994 released from prison
A man accused of killing a Toms River woman in 1994 is freed from prison after serving more than 25 years for murder.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Howell Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting at Vehicle
A Howell Township resident has been arrested and charged in connection with firing a handgun outside his girlfriend’s home early Sunday morning, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. The incident was exclusively reported by TLS yesterday. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township, was arrested and charged...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later NJ murder
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
Police: Man accused of shooting at ride-share taxi outside girlfriend's Howell home
Police say witnesses told them that a man shot at a group of people allegedly fleeing from his driveway.
New Jersey shoplifting suspect on the run dragged police officer with his car
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help as they investigate a shoplifting incident that occurred on Sunday at the CVS Pharmacy on Tilton Road. In responding to the scene, a Sgt. with EHTPD confronted the suspect as he left the store while several employees identified him and a woman who was with him, but, she remained inside of the CVS.
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Man wanted in shoplifting, assault of EHT officer
A shoplifting suspect is wanted after he allegedly injured an Egg Harbor Township officer while fleeing the scene Sunday. Police were called to the CVS on Tilton Road on Sunday for a shoplifting in progress, Lt. Larry Graham said. Sgt. Brett Fair arrived and confronted the man as he left...
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Mom Tried Saving Daughter In Jersey Shore House Fire, Both Died Next Day
A mom and daughter both died when the elder tried saving the younger from a fire tearing through their Monmouth County home on Friday, Jan. 13.A GoFundMe identifies the mom as Jackie Montanaro, who tried rescuing her daughter, Madelyn, from the blaze at their Brookside Drive home in Hazlet as …
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Police Investigate Attempted Car Theft
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is currently investigating an attempted vehicle theft that occurred early this morning at a local Dunkin Donuts. The victim was at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 35 South at around 8:22 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open...
Mother, young child die in Hazlet house fire
Flames swept through the home early Friday morning on Brookside Ave in Hazlet.
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
