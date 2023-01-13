ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Treasury secretary warns 'extraordinary measures' needed to keep US from defaulting on debt as soon as next week

By Nikki Carvajal, Tami Luhby, CNN
 5 days ago
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, making it the latest tech company to rethink staffing amid economic uncertainty. Speaking before the layoff announcement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday,...

