ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb5ex_0kDwiqSQ00
Photo: Getty Images

In Tennessee, you may be more familiar with big, bustling cities like Nashville or Memphis, but the small towns dotting the Volunteer State are worth exploring just as much .

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in Tennessee is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Pigeon Forge

Gatlinburg may be the town most people escape to when visiting the Smoky Mountains, but nearby Pigeon Forge offers plenty of food and attractions to keep visitors fed and entertained, including Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton 's Dollywood theme park.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Smoosh together the Tennessee versions of Las Vegas and Disneyland, plop it in the middle of the most scenic stretch of the Great Smoky Mountains and you've got Pigeon Forge, home to Dolly Parton's wildly popular Dollywood. It is, first and foremost, a tourist destination, but the stunning natural scenery, charm and carnival-esque spectacle of the place is enough to make visitors decide to hang around."

Check out Cheapism 's full list to see the most underrated cities in the country.

Comments / 10

Snowman
2d ago

I lived there in the 90’s. It’s the most overrated place in the USA. It’s just a cesspool of corruption for the Almighty Dollar.

Reply(2)
7
Todd Layman
2d ago

There is absolutely nothing "BOOMING" about the nightlife..... and it looks about as "IDYLLIC" an American town magazine cover as a Walmart parking lot.

Reply
5
Jenny Rogers Bradford
1d ago

This seems like an article that Pigeon Forge paid someone to write. This area used to have a bit more dignity and class until it sold its soul to capitalism in every way it could. I'm local to this area and have no interest in being anywhere around Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg because the things that used to make it great have been painted over and bedazzled in such a gaudy way that it hurts your eyes trying to find the natural beauty. There are lots of actual idyllic places within a stones throw of Pigeon Forge.

Reply
3
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree Helping to Promote Tennessee Songwriters Week

The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree is partnering with The Harvester for a Tennessee Songwriters Week. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week was established in 2019 to support music venues, celebrate songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stores, history, attractions and venues. During the first two weeks of February, more than 50 music venues are hosting qualifying rounds across the state from Memphis to Northeast Tennessee. Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven pre-determined showcase events.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Sunday

WATE News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. News at 11...
TENNESSEE STATE
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained

In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy