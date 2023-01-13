Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Two suspects wanted for damaging and robbing a local vape store
Two suspects opened fire and stole several items from Crush Smoke and Vape on the east side of Evansville. At 1:30 Sunday morning, one suspect was seen shooting and breaking the stores front window before the other suspect went in and stole several items. Officers were dispatched to the store after the burglary alarm was set off. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings on the ground.
104.1 WIKY
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
14news.com
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for two people involved in a burglary at an Evansville business. They say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop on North Stockwell Road. Police say the front window of the business was shattered, and officers found a...
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
104.1 WIKY
Tip Leads To Drug Bust
Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
wevv.com
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
14news.com
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
WTHI
Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
14news.com
KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
WIBC.com
Former Owner Arrested for Selling Drugs to Addiction Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The former owner of N.O.W. Counseling, an addiction center in Evansville, was arrested for selling drugs to people attending the center. Evansville Police say that the former owner, Michael Hagedorn, and two other people were arrested for the drug operation. The investigation began into Hagedorn after...
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
wevv.com
Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency
Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to HPD, the driver suffered...
14news.com
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
Comments / 0