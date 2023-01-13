ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Two suspects wanted for damaging and robbing a local vape store

Two suspects opened fire and stole several items from Crush Smoke and Vape on the east side of Evansville. At 1:30 Sunday morning, one suspect was seen shooting and breaking the stores front window before the other suspect went in and stole several items. Officers were dispatched to the store after the burglary alarm was set off. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings on the ground.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest

The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Tip Leads To Drug Bust

Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

Former Owner Arrested for Selling Drugs to Addiction Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The former owner of N.O.W. Counseling, an addiction center in Evansville, was arrested for selling drugs to people attending the center. Evansville Police say that the former owner, Michael Hagedorn, and two other people were arrested for the drug operation. The investigation began into Hagedorn after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN

