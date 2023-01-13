ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Monday, January 16

On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.
COLORADO STATE
Soupsköl unites Aspen community over a love of free soup

It’s pretty hard to argue with the appeal of Soupsköl. Two hours of all-you can eat soup samples from local restaurants vying for the coveted first-place “copper kettle” means full stomachs, packed streets, and a steady flow of free chowder, gumbo, pozole, bisque and stew. Local...
ASPEN, CO

