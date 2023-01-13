Read full article on original website
Monday, January 16
On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.
Regional coalition seeks volunteers to help with ‘Unsheltered Point in Time Count’
Government service providers and community groups in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time next week to better understand the number of people who are unhoused or experiencing homelessness in the area on a single night. “This count not only helps us to engage individuals...
Soupsköl unites Aspen community over a love of free soup
It’s pretty hard to argue with the appeal of Soupsköl. Two hours of all-you can eat soup samples from local restaurants vying for the coveted first-place “copper kettle” means full stomachs, packed streets, and a steady flow of free chowder, gumbo, pozole, bisque and stew. Local...
'Alive The Show' blurs lines between audience and performer, yoga and dance
Inside the venue at The Arts Campus at Willits on Jan. 11, “Alive: The Show” looked and felt like a nightclub, with a DJ on stage and colorful lights and tables on the side where people could stop for a drink. Though most of the attendees at last...
