ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
BBC

Danny Wilson: Leicester add former Glasgow boss to coaching team

Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant. The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24. He will work with the Tigers for the rest of...
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
The Guardian

Racing 92 beat Harlequins in thriller with Le Garrec’s last-gasp penalty

Harlequins had victory snatched away from them in dramatic style even though they were playing against 12 Racing 92 players at the time. The French side, three times runners-up in the Heineken Champions Cup, looked dead and buried when they conceded a penalty try in the 75th minute and lost their talisman Finn Russell, who was sent to the sin-bin.
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 48-28 Lyon

Tries: Lozowski, Daly 3, Riccioni, Christie, Earl Cons: Goode 5 Pen: Goode. Elliot Daly scored a first-half hat-trick as Saracens claimed a bonus-point win over Lyon to maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup. Alex Lozowski opened the scoring before Daly crossed three times in seven minutes as...
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
SB Nation

On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse

Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy