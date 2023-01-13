ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mind-Blowing 4-Story Tall Snowman In Wisconsin Astonishes Residents

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A snowman in Wisconsin named "Jeffrey" has been stopping people in their tracks .

Towering over Wisconsin's Highway 35 is Jeffrey the Snowman. At 58-feet tall, he sits on the property of Carlson Construction in Milltown, owned by Craig Carlson . "On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," Carlson said. It took 100,000 pounds of snow , two trees instead of sticks (for the arms), and PVC pipe to build the snowman. They also had to raise his hat with the help of a crane.

Jeffrey the Snowman first came to life in 2019. "We did it to try and win a trophy," Carlson, who built the snowman with his two sons Hunter and Boe , told CBS News . "He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew and my boys and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again." Hunter added, "The second year, we got him up to 32 feet. And then the third year, which was last year, 44 feet. And now this year we decided to go even bigger."

Carlson also said the snowman honors his brother, Jeffrey, who died six years ago: "He'd like it, so it's been a lot of fun." He added that the fun won't stop as long as there's snow.

