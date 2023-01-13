ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers trade up for QB in Draft Wire's latest 2023 mock

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
After three straight years of failed reclamation projects, the Carolina Panthers are looking to claim a quarterback of their own this offseason. And to do so, they’ll probably have to get their man through the 2023 NFL draft.

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling mapped out a path for the passer-needy Panthers this week. He has Carolina, who currently holds the ninth overall pick, moving up to the No. 6 spot in a trade with the Detroit Lions to get theirs.

“If the Lions don’t value the remaining quarterback prospects as potential successors to Jared Goff, don’t be surprised if they’re willing to move down here. The Panthers might be willing to jump ahead of the Raiders (giving up one of their two second-rounders) for the quarterback of their choice, and though he’s still got plenty of question marks, it won’t be surprising if Levis ends up being that next one off the board.”

Levis is one of the more polarizing prospects of the class. While his arm, size and athleticism are exactly what you look for in today’s NFL, his pocket presence and field vision leave a bit to be desired at the moment.

Nonetheless, the Panthers have to hit on the quarterback position in 2023—one way or another.

