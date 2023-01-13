Creating aesthetic environments that everyone can easily access and use is the foundation of universal design. Trending are single-story homes for aging in place, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, and barrier-free spaces for all to enjoy. From 2020 to 2060, the number of U.S. adults 65 and older will grow by 69 percent (Population Reference Bureau), while 61 million U.S. adults currently live with a disability (CDC). Moreover, a record of 1 in 4 U.S. adults now lives in a multigenerational household (Generations United). As a result, universal design needs will soar into the future.

10 HOURS AGO