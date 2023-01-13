Read full article on original website
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Installing Wider-access Doors Is a Key to Universal Design
Creating aesthetic environments that everyone can easily access and use is the foundation of universal design. Trending are single-story homes for aging in place, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, and barrier-free spaces for all to enjoy. From 2020 to 2060, the number of U.S. adults 65 and older will grow by 69 percent (Population Reference Bureau), while 61 million U.S. adults currently live with a disability (CDC). Moreover, a record of 1 in 4 U.S. adults now lives in a multigenerational household (Generations United). As a result, universal design needs will soar into the future.
Start at the Rooftop to Prevent Costly Winter Damage
With many areas of the country experiencing a series of winter storms and blizzards, the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) reminds homeowners to pay close attention to their roofs, especially as winter weather continues to get rough. Icy winter weather can cause a phenomenon known as “ice dams,” which can wreak...
Formica Celebrates 110 Years in Business
As the calendar flips to 2023, Formica Corporation prepares for a full year of celebration to commemorate its 110th anniversary. Founded in 1913, the company is marking over a century of shaping residential and commercial interiors through its innovative surfaces. “As we pored over a century’s worth of designs, photos...
LED Lamps Can Be Wirelessly Controlled
Espen Technology has launched its versaDim RF color-tuning TLEDs, which are wirelessly controlled, linear LED lamps, using a simple handheld radio frequency remote control. It is as simple to use as a ceiling fan handheld remote, which can be used to dim the lights, change CCT, or turn the lights on and off. Espen’s first stock is 4-foot, 12W, Type B, double-ended input, LED tubes.
Textures Are Leading 2023 Brick Trends
Fired-clay brick trends launch 2023 with whites, grays and prevailing textures—creatively layered, inset, rustic and blended for depth and detail. Soft whites and grays continue to dominate color preferences, according to Brick Industry Association (BIA) members as shown in this brief video. Traditional reds also reemerge along with red/black combinations and defined hard edges.
School District in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
Pro Series of Heat Pumps and Air Conditioner Works with Existing Indoor Components
Allied Air Enterprises introduces a new Pro Series offering that features two new heat pumps and an air conditioner available exclusively through the Armstrong Air and AirEase brands. The new 4SHP22LX and 4SHP18LX heat pumps offer up to 22 SEER (20.9 SEER2) and 20 SEER (19 SEER2) respectively, and the new 4SCU23LX air conditioner features up to 23 SEER (21.5 SEER2) efficiency ratings. Allied Air’s new Pro Series products work with existing indoor components to simplify the 2023 regulatory transition for their distributors and dealers.
KBIS Kickstarter Zone Features New-to-market Brands
The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, announces the return of the KBIS Kickstarter Zone. Located in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Kickstarter Zone will host new-to-market brands that have been in the residential design and construction business for less than 3 years and have never exhibited at KBIS.
McElroy Opens Fourth Campus for Expansion of Its Thermoplastic Fusion Equipment
McElroy, a worldwide designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, announces the addition of a fourth campus, to be housed in the recently purchased facilities occupied by Baker Hughes in Broken Arrow, Okla. “Our 68-year-old, second-generation family business has been blessed with significant growth since our last expansions in 2005...
