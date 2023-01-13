Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
iheart.com
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm
Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
iheart.com
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Red Rum Theater Ribbon Cutting
By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon By HughE Dillon
iheart.com
SYMHC Classics: The Darien Disaster
This 2011 episode from previous hosts Sarah and Deblina covers an attempt to start a Scottish colony in Panama in the late 1600s. But the expedition faced disease, death and poor trade, taking down the settlers -- and, ultimately, Scotland.
iheart.com
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings
Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.
Comments / 0