ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince Harry says he cut bombshells from book as royals would ‘never forgive’ him

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtSN6_0kDwg9Ns00

Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough material to fill another book after cutting stories from his memoir that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing.

The Duke of Sussex said that Spare , his ghostwritten tell-all, which made an almighty splash when it was published worldwide this week, was 800 pages long at first draft before he cut it down by half for publication.

He admitted having had difficulty deciding which stories to cut from the book, which included revelations of rows with his brother and his exhortations to his father not to marry Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph , the prince said: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

He added: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Harry said he had 50 Zoom calls with his ghostwriter regarding the contents of the book, aware that sharing such personal details was “an absolute no” in his family and that he would “get trashed” for anything he included about these interactions.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy – this is about trying to save them from themselves,” he claimed. “I know that I will get crucified by numerous people [for] saying that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EM6wd_0kDwg9Ns00

The prince also revealed that he felt a “responsibility” to reform the institution for the sake of the children in the family who are growing up in the public eye.

One of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will end up “the spare”, he said. “And that hurts; it worries me.” Harry wrote in his book that he was “the spare” to Prince William, who was “the heir”. “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote.

He admitted that Prince William was frustrated by his concern for the young royals, adding: “[William] has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfPXk_0kDwg9Ns00

Spare became Britain’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever after it was published on Tuesday, shifting 400,000 copies in the first day. It also performed well abroad, selling 1.4 million copies on the first day in the US.

Besides giving inside details of royal life, Harry also writes about losing his virginity to an unnamed older woman behind a “very busy pub”, taking drugs, and despising the British press .

Large sections of the book are dedicated to the struggles faced by the prince and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, which led to their decision to leave “The Firm”.

Comments / 81

Jessica Hammaker
4d ago

so it sounds like Harry's threatening is very own family what a psychopath, you only embarrass yourself at this point in a month the very pages of your book won't be worth lining a bird cage with you have sold everything that's near and dear you have desecrated your mother's memory you are a pathetic sociopath and whoever is feeding you mushrooms and telling you they're your psychiatrist you better get away from these people and get some real help people that have your best interests at heart what a waste

Reply(11)
73
Guest
4d ago

Prince Harry is a backstabber and hypocrite who in his opinion has never done anything wrong in this whole Megs situation. Sometimes you need to take a step back from the loved one and really look to see if what all they say is true. This seems to be a case of love is blind.

Reply(2)
33
Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

I bet he’ll make up stories and lie more horrible and humiliating stories like somebody in the family took advantage of him. 😂💰🤮

Reply
29
Related
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SheKnows

The Royal Family Reportedly Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to ‘Focus on the Future’ After Their Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Since it dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has caused quite a stir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode series focused on their love story, Meghan’s struggles dealing with the scrutiny of the tabloid press, and some serious allegations concerning The Firm. With the series out, and Harry’s memoir Spare due next month, the royal family reportedly has some thoughts on how Meghan and Harry should move forward.
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
New York Post

Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
The Independent

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy