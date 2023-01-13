Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother pays tribute
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, has been left "lost for words" following her death at the age of 54.
