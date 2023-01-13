ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium

Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lantern

Working Nine-to-Life

Around 30,000 pounds of trash are estimated to fill the stands of the Ohio Stadium on game day. Credit: Brody Serravalli | For The Lantern. Zero waste goals have become a top priority at football stadiums across the Big Ten, but Ohio Stadium’s approach to processing its recycling is novel among its peers.
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

