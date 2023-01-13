Read full article on original website
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The Defense Unfortunately Rests: The Case Of The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Season
Prior to the Vikings hosting the Giants on Sunday, I decided to watch a “Law & Order” marathon and only offer a passing glance at the Dolphins taking on the Bills. Sometimes I get just as into a good courtroom drama as I do a football game. Judge me accordingly – pun fully intended.
Minnesota Vikings Fans Need To Rally Behind The Other Team To Lose 4 Super Bowls
The Minnesota Vikings Cinderella story came to an end Sunday night. Yes, the Vikings had quite the year, but unfortunately, they couldn't beat the New York Giants, even with home-field advantage. The Vikings couldn't put together a final drive, and the Giants let the clock run down, beating Minnesota 31-24.
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium
Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
Working Nine-to-Life
Around 30,000 pounds of trash are estimated to fill the stands of the Ohio Stadium on game day. Credit: Brody Serravalli | For The Lantern. Zero waste goals have become a top priority at football stadiums across the Big Ten, but Ohio Stadium’s approach to processing its recycling is novel among its peers.
