OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its first game since December 4th in a 63-58 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Oxford. The loss, which dropped the Rebels to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the SEC, snapped the team’s nine-game winning streak and its five-game winning streak to start conference play.

OXFORD, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO