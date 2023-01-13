ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss women’s basketball drops first game in 42 days in 63-58 loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its first game since December 4th in a 63-58 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Oxford. The loss, which dropped the Rebels to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the SEC, snapped the team’s nine-game winning streak and its five-game winning streak to start conference play.
Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman Quincy McGee

OXFORD, Miss. — After finishing up his official visit to Ole Miss this weekend, UAB transfer offensive lineman Quincy McGee announced his commitment to the Rebels. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. Former Ole Miss great Donte Moncrief also made the announcement via his own Twitter. McGee,...
