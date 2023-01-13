ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Stunning Loss

Is there anything worse than being a Chargers fan? The AFC West franchise fell to the Jaguars 31-30 on Saturday night.  There's nothing wrong with losing a hard-fought postseason game. There is something wrong if you lose it like the Chargers did.  After once leading 27-0, the Chargers ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles

Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record.  Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South.  While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs vs. Cowboys Final Injury Report: 2 Players Doubtful, Many Questionable

TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs C Jensen Returns, Expected To Start

The Bucs received a tremendous boost to their offensive line Monday morning when the team activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve. Not only is he activated but Jensen is expected to step back into his starting center role after taking reps with the first-team all week. Jensen has been...

