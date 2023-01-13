Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs Underdog Pick’Em Plays
While most Bucs fans will be watching tonight’s playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with the sole hope of the Bucs winning the game and advancing in the post-season, many others enjoy the greatest of sports past times. That past time is betting on the game or on different scenarios within the game. Fortunately for many of those people Underdog Fantasy exists with their “Pick’Em” plays. Simply create an account with underdog, seed it with a little bit of money and you can earn up to twenty times your wager if you successfully pick higher or lower on several player’s stats. With that in mind I thought I would share a few plays that might help you hit big on tonight’s game.
Pewter Report
Bucs Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts
The Bucs announced on Tuesday that they have signed 12 players from their practice squad to futures contracts for the 2o23 season. Tampa Bay’s effort to win the Super Bowl for the third time in team history and second in three seasons ended when they lost to the Cowboys 31-14 on Monday night. To start preparing for next season, the following players will be at training camp next summer barring any separate moves:
Pewter Report
Bucs Update Status Of Injured WR Gage
In a scary moment during the Bucs’ 31-14 loss to the Cowboys, wide receiver Russell Gage was injured with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay was driving towards the end zone when Gage was hit high and awkwardly as he fell by Dallas safety Donovan Wilson.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Cowboys: Most Impressive Players From Wild Card Round
Not much to take away from an ugly Bucs playoff loss, but we’ll give it a try. The Bucs just didn’t show up in their 31-14 defeat by the Cowboys. What looked like an encouraging start to the game on defense quickly unraveled. leading to four straight touchdown drives for the Cowboys. The offense wasn’t able to get anything going all game until quarterback Tom Brady took over in hurry up offense late in the second half. Still, it was too little, too late and there wasn’t enough time to mount a realistic comeback.
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills preview: Predictions, odds and 3 matchups to watch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will finally play their long-awaited game Sunday afternoon in Western New York after their
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Is Jackson An Option At QB?
Pewter Report
Bucs-Cowboys Winner To Play Next Sunday Night
While the Bucs and Cowboys are set to meet on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium to wrap up Super Wild Card Weekend, the schedule for the Divisional Round was set by the NFL on Sunday night. Due to the No. 6 seed Giants beating the No. 3 seed Vikings...
Tony Dungy Deletes Tweet Promoting Anti-Transgender Rhetoric
The former Buccaneers and Colts coach deleted the tweet after about seven hours.
