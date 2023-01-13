Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
Why hasn’t New Jersey officially recognized important sites in Martin Luther King Jr.’s history?
Two sites in South Jersey could hold the key to creating a more accurate narrative surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s beginnings as a civil rights leader. So why has it been such a struggle to get these places properly recognized?
Watch: Dr. King gave speech in West Philadelphia in 1965
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dr. King had a deep connection to Philadelphia, often returning to give speeches at local colleges and churches.In 1965, the civil rights leader delivered a historic speech at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.CBS Philadelphia dug deep in the archives and found video from 1965, which you can watch in the stream at the top of this page.More than 10,000 people came to listen to Dr. King speak on August 3, 1965. This was part of Dr. King's Freedom Now tour.Just three days later, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. A mural by Cliff Eubanks depicts Dr. King's historic 1965 speech right where he gave it 58 years ago. A historical marker also commemorates the civil rights efforts of Dr. King.You can honor the legacy of Dr. King by attending an event on Monday.
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
wilmingtonde.gov
City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown 1963: Remembering MLK’s speech at Salem Baptist Church
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Salem Baptist Church of Jenkintown. According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the service itinerary included the benediction’s civil rights song, “We Shall Overcome,” and King’s sermon delivered a call for determination to end injustice throughout the world through non-violent direct action against discrimination and bigotry.
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
Philadelphia nonprofit holds cooking class to make a healthy difference on MLK weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. This weekend, many in the Philadelphia region are reflecting on the role his courage played in the civil rights struggle and are serving others in his honor.Some used their skills to make a healthy difference.It was a packed kitchen filled with leaders and families from the Spring Garden neighborhood cooking up healthy foods."Here we're actually making some recipes," Vetri Community Partnership founder Marc Vetri said. "This is sort of what we do every day showing folks how to make amazing things with vegetables."Ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 2209 North Broad Street Near Temple University in North Philadelphia
A recent Philly YIMBY site visit has noted that construction work is complete at a five-story, 21-unit condominium building at 2209 North Broad Street, near Temple University in North Philadelphia, has revealed significant construction progress. The development is situated on the east side of the block between West Susquehanna and Dauphin Avenue a block north of the Temple campus. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the structure will feature ground-floor retail, a cellar, elevator service, seven bicycle parking spaces, and a roof deck. Permits list Golden Rule LLC as the owner, V2 Properties Construction Management as the contractor, and a construction cost of $2.5 million.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
Phillymag.com
New Superintendent Tony Watlington Is Here to Transform Philly Schools
His goal is downright audacious: to transform the city’s beleaguered school district into the fastest-improving urban district in the country. If you think he’s got no chance, you’ve obviously never met Tony Watlington. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store
Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
tmpresale.com
Lecrae: The Final Church Clothes Tours performance in Philadelphia, PA May 12th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Lecrae: The Final Church Clothes Tour presale password that we have had so many requests for is up and ready for our members! While this exclusive presale opportunity is going on, you have the chance to buy Lecrae: The Final Church Clothes Tour event tickets before the public 🙂
Post-holidays mask mandates to end in Philadelphia, Camden schools
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Next week, students in Philadelphia and Camden schools will return to class for the first time this year without a mask.Students and staff at Philadelphia and Camden City School Districts were required to wear face coverings after returning from winter break.It was an effort to be proactive and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases.An earlier version of this article said that students will be returning to school on Monday. However, there is no school Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
fox29.com
'Chicken Man' teams up with Philadelphia bar to offer chicken martini
Have you ever had a chicken martini? Martha in Kensington is serving up the unique cocktail collaboration with the "Chicken Man" to help raise money for the community.
Comments / 0