Colorado State

113 UFO sightings reported in Colorado last year – a look at a few reports

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Image: Maximov Alexey (iStock).

In case you missed it, the US government recently announced that they've received over 350 new reports of "unidentified aerial phenomenon," also known as UFOs, 247 of which have occurred since March 5, 2021. While tracking down exactly where those UFO incidents took place has proven difficult, the search for more information led to the National UFO Reporting Center database. This database revealed that 113 UFO sightings were reported in Colorado in 2022, alone.

Here's a look at a few of the most notable sightings reported on this specific database. Whether or not any of these ended up in the official government log is unknown:

10/27; 7:20 PM; Cortez: A person reports spotting an enormous light "the size of the moon" that was present for 30-60 seconds and in the shape of a cylinder. Photo included in report.

10/3; 8:00 PM; Colorado Springs: A person and another witness report that three bright lights in the shape of a triangle flew by overhead while enjoying a night in their hot tub.

12/17; 6:05 PM; Sterling: A long illuminated craft shaped like a cigar appeared for 15 to 25 seconds before fading away.

11/8; 9:45 PM; Colorado Springs: People were taking photos of the lunar corona of the full moon. Upon later inspection of the photographs, oval-shaped UFOs were spotted in the pictures. Photos included in report.

8/8; 5:49 PM; Firestone: A person reports spotting two large white spaceships coming together before vanishing, with another spaceship then spotted above them.

7/22; 9:54 PM; Silverthorne: A cigar-shaped lighted object observed moving over the course of a minute. Photos included in report.

7/14; 2:30 AM; Moffat: A shape described as a 'golden geometrical cube' was reportedly spotted rotating in the sky for more than an hour.

6/13; 12:15 AM; Aurora: A grouping of four to five lights were reportedly seen in the shape of a rectangle. The sighting appeared for a reported 10 to 15 seconds.

5/15; 9:25 PM; Carbondale: A cigar-shaped object was reportedly spotted and photographed while a person was observing the lunar eclipse. Images attached to report.

2/27; 1:53 AM; Durango: Some sort of light-based aircraft reportedly passed a car on the road. Map attached to report.

1/17; 5:59 AM; Walsenburg: A circle-shaped object was spotted early in the morning, visible for an estimated 45 minutes. Photos attached to report.

What are your thoughts? Do you think there's a simple explanation behind any of these UFO sightings? Let us know in the comments.

Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park

The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance. Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in Colorado, attracting African-Americans from across Jim Crow-era America. Its estimated that at its peak, the town was home to around 700 people from 35 states. ...
Here's how to take your own vehicle 'ice racing' in Colorado

Sunday Fun Day is back at Georgetown Lake, offering Coloradans a chance to 'race' their vehicle across the ice. In case you haven't heard, there's a group called Our Gang that hosts weekend races on the frozen surface of Georgetown Lake during a couple months of the year. While Saturday's are reserved for competitive heats, 'Sunday Fun Day' events invite a wider range of talent to the picturesque mountain town scene.
'World's highest alpine snow maze' opens in Colorado

Copper Mountain resort's epic snow maze is back, and this year, its bigger than ever. The maze is located in the resort's East Village next to the Super Bee lift, and opened to visitors on Friday. It is free to check out, and is open for anyone over the age of three. Also, no skis, snowboards, or other sliding devices will be allowed inside of the maze.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
"Always fatal" disease that's killing Colorado deer covered in documentary series

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released a two-part documentary series dubbed 'Seeing is Believing' that aims to raise awareness about the ongoing issue of chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease impacts deer, elk, and moose in Colorado, always resulting in the animal's death, typically after two to three years. As of February 2020, the highly-transmissible disease was found in 33 of 54 Colorado's deer herds, 14 of 43 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds.
Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US

A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included. Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo,...
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip

As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
