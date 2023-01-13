Epres has announced that the Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Eric Pressly, Ph.D., former Olaplex inventor and epres founder U.S. patent No. 11,491,092 for the brand's molecular technology that repairs disulfide bonds. The patent is for hair treatment formulations and includes bis(2-ethylhexyl) maleate as the active agent for uses in bleaching, conditioning and styling hair.

6 HOURS AGO