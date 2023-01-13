Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Startup Underlining Appoints Former Unilver, L'Oréal Exec
Beauty Startup Underlining has appointed former Unilever and L'Oréal executive Tobias Kuetscher as its new chief growth officer. Kuetscher will work to strengthen the company's multi-channel growth initiatives and lead the firm's global expansion. Kuetscher previously served as Unilever's general manager for both the European and Asia-Pacific regions and...
Hype Hair Acquires Good Good Hair, Adds Industry Veteran
Hype Hair has acquired Good Good Hair and added Dennis McKinley to the board— who will also spearhead licensing and e-commerce—as CEO Lia Dias focuses on continuing to diversify the Hype Hair revenue model and scaling Hype Hair internationally via e-commerce, licensing, franchising and video/podcast content. Previously: Starco...
Former Olaplex Inventor, Founder of epres Awarded Patent for Next-Generation Bond Repair Technology
Epres has announced that the Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Eric Pressly, Ph.D., former Olaplex inventor and epres founder U.S. patent No. 11,491,092 for the brand's molecular technology that repairs disulfide bonds. The patent is for hair treatment formulations and includes bis(2-ethylhexyl) maleate as the active agent for uses in bleaching, conditioning and styling hair.
